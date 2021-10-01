Mayoral and Meadville City Council candidates will be questioned later this month at a forum hosted by The Meadville Tribune.
The forum is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Active Aging Inc., 1034 Park Ave., Meadville, with mayoral candidates Jaime Kinder, a Democrat, who is the only candidate on the ballot, and Marcy Kantz, who is running a write-in campaign.
Council candidates — Democrats Gretchen Myers and Jack Harkless and Republicans James R. Roha and Nancy Mangilo Bittner — also will be questioned.
Roha is an incumbent member of council; Mangilo Bittner is a former member of council and former deputy mayor; and Harkless was a candidate for council in the 2019 primary.
Rick Green, the Tribune’s editor, and Keith Gushard, a Tribune reporter, will pose the questions.
The public may submit questions for possible inclusion by email to kgushard@meadvilletribune.com by Oct 18.
Due to COVID-19, the forum won't have an in-person audience, but it will be carried on Armstrong’s cable channel 23.
The Tribune once again is pleased to sponsor the forum, according to Publisher Sharon Sorg.
"Every election is important, but local government often has the most day-to-day impact on people," she said. "The public will have an opportunity to hear where the candidates stand on issues facing the City of Meadville."
Public input of potential questions is welcome, according to Green.
"While the Tribune staff will prepare questions, the public is strongly encouraged to submit questions on city issues to us for potential use at the forum," he said.
Kinder is the co-owner of Evolution Printing Systems, a custom printing and promotional product retail store in Meadville since 2017.
Kantz co-owns Keystone Strength, a downtown Meadville gym, with her husband, Eric. She also is the founder and owner of Keystone Kidz, a state-licensed child daycare center also located downtown.
Myers has operated Allegro Dance Arts on Market Street. In addition, she teaches as adjunct faculty at Allegheny College and for area schools through the Enrichment Program.
Harkless is a program specialist for the Barber National Institute in Erie and five group homes that serve intellectually disabled clients.
Roha is semi-retired both as a certified residential real estate appraiser and as a licensed associate broker. He also is credentialed as a real estate instructor.
Mangilo Bittner has worked as property manager for Meadville Housing Corp. for the past 20 years and is a paralegal.