The Meadville Tribune forum for Republican candidates for Crawford County commissioner in the May 16 primary is today at 7 p.m.
The Tribune is partnering with Armstrong cable television to provide live video coverage on channel 100. It also will air live on Cool 101.7 FM radio. The forum is not open to the public.
The five GOP candidates have agreed to take part: Brenda Braden, Eric Henry, Scott Schell, Roger Schlosser and Todd Siple.
Rick Green, the Tribune’s editor, and Keith Gushard, a Tribune reporter, will question the candidates about various topics affecting the county.
