The Meadville Tribune earned three first-place awards in the statewide 2021 Keystone Media Awards.
"Our staff has been going non-stop, especially during the pandemic. Our team continues to produce excellent journalism in print and online for our community," said Sharon Sorg, publisher of the Tribune. "This is quite an honor for us for be recognized by our peers."
Reporter Mike Crowley's consumer story on women-owned businesses having a positive effect on the community earned first-place honors, as did his news beat reporting on Meadville municipal government. Editor Rick Green earned first-place honors in editorial writing.
The Tribune has earned 15 Keystone Media Awards over the past four years.
"Our dedication to the community hasn't gone unnoticed," Green said. "Like many people and business, we worked under difficult circumstances during the pandemic. It's an honor to work with such a group that values community journalism."
The Tribune was among the 117 news organizations that submitted nearly 2,600 entries earlier this year.
The Keystone Media Awards reinforce excellence by individuals in the news media profession by recognizing journalism that consistently provides relevance, integrity and initiative in serving readers and faithfully fulfills its First Amendment rights/responsibilities, the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association said in announcing the winners.
The Tribune competes in Division IV for multi-day publications with circulation of less than 10,000. Entries — in 53 regular categories and 11 specialty categories across seven circulation and four broadcast divisions — were judged by journalists in New York.