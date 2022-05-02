The Meadville Tribune earned three Keystone Media Awards from the Pennsylvania State Press Association.
“This is a great accomplishment for our staff,” Publisher Sharon Sorg said. “We work hard each day and it’s always special to be recognized by those in our industry.”
Staff writer Mike Crowley was recognized with a first-place award for feature story and with an honorable mention award for news beat reporting. Composing supervisor Dan Wolbert won a first-place award for headline writing.
“We have quite a team here in Meadville,” Editor Rick Green said. “Our entire staff here values community journalism and are dedicated in delivering the best for our readers. It’s nice to see our work honored.”
The Keystone Media Awards reinforce excellence by individuals in the news media profession by recognizing journalism that consistently provides relevance, integrity and initiative in serving readers and faithfully fulfills its First Amendment rights/responsibilities, the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association said in announcing the winners.
The Tribune has earned 18 Keystone Media Awards over the past five years.
More than 2,500 entries were received from 110 Pennsylvania news organizations. Entries were judged by journalists in Virginia.
The Tribune competes in Division IV for multi-day publications with circulation of less than 10,000.