The Meadville Tribune is soliciting potential questions for next week’s forum for Republican candidates for Crawford County commissioner in the May 16 primary.
The forum, scheduled for April 12 at 7 p.m., has the Tribune partnering with Armstrong cable television to provide live video coverage on channel 100.
The five GOP candidates have agreed to take part.
Brenda Braden, of Summerhill Township, is a township secretary.
Eric Henry, of West Mead Township, is a businessman and current chairman of the county commissioners. He is seeking a second term.
Scott Schell, of Cochranton, is the current county coroner, but is not seeking reelection to that position.
Roger Schlosser, of West Mead Township, is a retired businessman.
Todd Siple, of Woodcock Township, works in the maintenance department of the county.
Rick Green, the Tribune’s editor, and Keith Gushard, a Tribune reporter, will question the candidates about various topics affecting the county.
The Tribune staff will prepare questions for the forum, but welcomes public input in advance, Green said.
Potential questions may be emailed to rgreen@meadvilletribune.com or kgushard@meadvilletribune.com, or they may be mailed to or dropped off at The Meadville Tribune, 947 Federal Court, Meadville, PA 16335.
