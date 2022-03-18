The Meadville Tribune will print announcements free of charge for political candidates seeking election in Pennsylvania’s primary on May 17.
Circulation of nominating petitions for the primary election begins today. Those petitions must be filed with the Pennsylvania Department of State by March 28.
The Tribune will accept announcements from candidates who have not previously announced until 5 p.m. March 28.
The policy is designed to ensure all candidates are treated equally and prevent any last-minute announcements, which may be viewed as giving an unfair advantage to that candidate.
Announcements may be emailed to tribune@meadvilletribune.com; faxed to (814) 724-8755; mailed to 947 Federal Court, Meadville, PA 16335; or dropped off at the Tribune.