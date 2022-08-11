LINESVILLE — An Adamsville-area man has been ordered to stand trial on multiple counts of indecent assault involving two underage girls.
Nathan L. Yoder, 38, has waived his right to a preliminary hearing to a total of 76 counts filed by Pennsylvania State Police.
State police allege Yoder assaulted two underage girls more than 50 times each during a span from 2019 through 2021. Police allege the assaults took place in West Fallowfield Township.
By waiving his right to a preliminary hearing on the charges Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard, Yoder automatically was ordered held for trial on all counts.
Yoder is charged by state police with 29 misdemeanor counts of indecent assault, 29 misdemeanor counts of indecent assault on a person under age 16, six felony counts of aggravated indecent assault, six felony counts of aggravated indecent assault on a person under age 16, and six felony counts of corruption of minors.
He remains free on $50,000 bond awaiting trial during the January 2023 term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
