VERNON TOWNSHIP — A Saegertown-area man will stand trial on resisting arrest and harassment charges for an alleged domestic disturbance involving an elderly woman in January.
David Laverne Durfee Jr., 65, was ordered held for trial Wednesday following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver on those charges filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville.
Charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and terroristic threats filed against Durfee were dismissed by Zilhaver at the hearing.
Police had been dispatched to the home in the 14000 block of Route 98 in Hayfield Township just after 11 p.m. Jan. 27 to assist emergency medical personnel with an 88-year-old woman found on the floor, according to the arrest affidavit.
According to the affidavit, police were told by the woman that Durfee, who also lived at the residence, came into her bedroom to look for his phone. The woman got out of bed to help him, but was unable to find the phone and attempted to return to bed. However, the woman fell while she was on the side of her bed and was unable to get up.
Durfee allegedly began swearing at the woman and dragged her by her coat to the floor of the kitchen, according to the affidavit. He then allegedly dragged her back to the bedroom and reportedly spat in her face before leaving her on the floor.
Another woman at the residence contacted a male acquaintance to come and help. After the man arrived, an argument broke out between Durfee and the other woman, during which he allegedly tried to grab her. The acquaintance stopped Durfee and was able to calm him down for a few minutes, the affidavit said.
Durfee later became agitated again and went into his bedroom, reportedly retrieving a machete, according to the affidavit. Durfee then allegedly began threatening both of the women until police arrived, at which point he threw the machete into the kitchen, according to the affidavit.
Police reported hearing yelling inside the residence as they approached, the affidavit said. They were met at the door by Durfee and, as police tried entering the home after explaining why they were there, he allegedly pushed the front door into one of the troopers. The trooper was able to stop the door, at which point Durfee allegedly tried to push the trooper back. The troopers placed him under arrest, during which he allegedly resisted and had to be wrestled to the floor.
Durfee remains free on $20,000 bail awaiting trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. The trial is scheduled during the November term of county criminal court.