Something new is being added to the roundabout in Vernon Township this holiday season — two Christmas trees.
They aren’t the traditional blue spruce or pine trees.
They are 20-foot trees created by using PVC pipes, wiring, hardware — and 1,500 tiny Christmas lights.
They are just two of the 400 trees in various colors of the “Trees of Light” program. The trees will be seen along Route 322 from Meadville to Conneaut Lake — and at various other locations around the lake, including Fireman’s Beach.
The reflections on the lake at night during the season create a sense of peace for visitors as well as to the area residents.
The Trees of Light program started at Conneaut Lake, but that isn’t the only place to see them any more.
Julie Martsolf of Al’s Melons, where the trees are created, said sales of the trees continue to increase, passing the 400 mark this year.
They now are in Hermitage, Pittsburgh, Findley Lake, N.Y., and other places, she said.
Martsolf said Al’s took over the enterprise in 2018 from Dane Lang and Dave Stefanucci, who started the “Trees of Light” in 2006 when Stefanucci told Lang the small tree he had on his dock at Conneaut Lake looked like a “Charlie Brown” tree.
From there the business grew as the trees became more popular.
Martsolf said when Al’s took over, there were about 50 to 60 trees in the area.
The trees, which are custom made at Al’s, come in 20 color combinations. Customers can choose their own colors, depending on the availability of the lights.
Red and green are the favorite colors, Martsolf said, and no more of those colors are available this year.
Cost of the trees has not increased this year, although prices of all the parts have done so, she said. Cost is $899, which includes installation the first year.
A three-year guarantee is included. An additional charge is made if the customer wants the tree taken down and stored, then put back up next year.
Martsolf, John O’Grady and Al’s Melons own and operate the “Trees of Light.” Martsolf said each tree takes several hours to create — with the hardest part being to add the huge star on the top of the 20-foot tree.
Martsolf said many people are using the trees as their only decorations. Also, several have been purchased in memory of people, letting their lights shine symbolically.
The trees continue to offer hope and inspiration, she noted.
Originally, it was suggested that all trees be turned on at the same time on Thanksgiving night.
However, the trees are put up starting in October and the owners are free to turn them on whenever they wish.
The lights add a real holiday scene described as “Hallmark-esque.” In fact, the borough was named one of the Top 15 Places to View Christmas Scenes in a statewide website of “Places to Visit During the Holiday Season.”
“I think it’s a great thing for the community,” Martsolf said, adding the trees bring people to the community which helps local businesses.
