Two tree-centered community events hosted by Meadville Neighborhood Center are coming up as Arbor Day approaches on April 29.
A tree-planting event will take place Sunday at 11 a.m. Volunteers will gather at 230 Mt. Hope St. and are encouraged to bring gloves, wheelbarrows, shovels or rakes.
Another event will be held at the Grow Meadville Community Orchard, 424 North St. (next to Brookside Yoga), at 11 a.m. May 1.
“We’ll be mulching around apple trees, supporting the health of the soil, picking up trash, and planting native pollinators,” organizers stated in announcing the event. Participants are encouraged to bring gloves, shovel, rake and a wheelbarrow if possible.