Crawford County Conservation District will hold its 43rd annual Tree Seedling Sale on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.
Seedlings for the sale can be preordered until Friday. The tree sale drive-thru will take place at the Home Show Building #1. Attendees are asked to use Gate #1 and exit Gate #2.
The seedlings offered this year are Norway Spruce, Eastern White Pine, Easter Red Cedar, Potted Canadian Hemlock, White Oak, Red Maple, American Common Persimmon, American Hazelnut and American Elder (Elderberry).
Also available are North East annual and perennial wildflower mix, butterfly and hummingbird garden mix, Keystone deer and turkey mix, and big buck mix.
Attendees can also order tree shelters, bluebird house kits, 2020 Crawford County Plat Books and 3-foot wooden garden stakes.
The seedling sale is an annual fundraiser to support educational programming and activities at the district’s Woodcock Creek Nature Center. Donations are also accepted at the event.
• For a brochure and order forms, or more information: Call (814) 763-5269 or visit crawfordconservation.org.