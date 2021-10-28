WATTSBURG — Wilderness Lodge in Wattsburg, one of the oldest cross country ski areas in the U.S., has partnered with ReLeaf, the tree-planting initiative of the Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park, (LEAF), to plant more than 200 trees along the lodge's trail system Saturday.
LEAF is an IRS-registered 501c3 nonprofit based in Erie. It has a goal of planting 275,000 new trees in Erie County through its ReLeaf initiative. ReLeaf’s mission is to educate, inspire and empower residents of northwest Pennsylvania to positively impact the threat of climate change by planting trees.
With more than 400 acres, Wilderness Lodge, 13488 Weeks Valley Road, is a registered tree farm and uses a system of sustainable forestry to benefit its forest and protect the environment.
"These events help raise awareness of the importance of conserving intact forested ecosystems and highlighting sustainable forestry practices for the long-term benefit of the land," Rich Bowden, a professor of Environmental Science and Sustainability at Allegheny College, said.
Bowden, an avid cross country skier, taken Allegheny students to the lodge to experience the various eco-systems within the lodge property.
"This timing of the ReLeaf initiative couldn’t have been better," Roger Janes of Wilderness Lodge, said. "We have been developing an extensive trail system designed to prevent erosion. The new trees will strengthen that effort while adding beauty to our forest. We are so fortunate to have LEAF as an environmental steward in our region."
The planting is Saturday starting at 10 a.m. for those willing to volunteer with the project. ReLeaf also has a volunteer sign up form online at www.releaferie.org/volunteer.
In the event of rain, the tree planting will be rescheduled Nov. 6 at 10 a.m.