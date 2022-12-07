VERNON TOWNSHIP — Downed power lines located near where Kennedy Hill Road travels over Interstate 79 left about 900 customers without power Monday evening, according to a Penelec spokesman.
A tree located outside the company’s right-of-way was blamed for the outage at about 8:30, according to Todd Meyers. Wires broken by the downed tree contacted a utility pole, he added.
Several videos posted to social media showed smoke and flames from the incident just west of the southbound lanes of I-79 near mile marker 147, near where Kennedy Hill Road meets Laver Road.
Meyers said power had been restored to all of the customers affected by 11 p.m.
