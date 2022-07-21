If you’re looking for something to do in the Meadville area, then you’re already gaining valuable practice for an upcoming event that will test those “looking for” skills while providing plenty to do.
And those whose skills are up to the test will be rewarded handsomely.
The Treasures of Crawford scavenger hunt contest will kick off the 2022 ReMARCable Festival on July 30 at the Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC). The top three teams will win $1,000, $500 and $250, respectively.
This year marks the second edition of the contest that takes “treasure” hunting teams of up to four people all over the Meadville area and beyond.
“It’s great for team bonding. We had teams of grandparents and grandkids last year and four coworkers,” said Susan Trucco, the Meadville Area Recreation Foundation board member who is leading contest-organizing efforts. “Everybody spent the morning going around to different areas of the region, finding the things in all the clues.”
For a summer fundraiser, Trucco said, the treasure hunt provides an alternative to the more traditional golf outing. The funds raised, which benefit the foundation that supports the MARC, come from the $120 team registration fees. For four-member teams, that’s $30 per person, and it gives participants a shot at the big payday as well as several hours of fun.
It’s a terrific opportunity for natural rivalries — two tool shops, for instance, or two nonprofits — to go head-to-head while also trying to win one of the big prizes, Trucco said.
For Jeremiah Ordos, who participated in last year’s contest, the event was an all-around good time despite the disappointment of finishing out of the money. Working toward a common goal with friends made for a lively morning, according to Ordos.
“We’re all super competitive, so when we didn’t win any money, we were like, ‘What?’” recalled Ordos, who is now the MARC’s advertising manager. “We thought we were killing it and told each other we’ve got this in the bag.”
Far from killing it, Ordos’ team ended up in the bottom half of the final standings.
“There were a lot of competitive people, I guess,” he joked.
With the timer ticking and some clues more difficult to satisfy or figure out than others, the treasure hunt creates a bit of intensity. Ordos compared the event to an escape room, though teams are free to roam the area in pursuit of each challenge.
Some of the clues called for activities, some called for teams to find something specific, and others called for them to locate something that fit in a general category. Ordos recalled quickly checking off one clue that called for the team to find or make an origami fortune teller. He Googled a how-to for the devices familiar to many from childhood camp activities — smart phones are allowed, he said — and got to work with a piece of paper the team had in their vehicle, much to the amusement of his teammates.
Another clue, according to Trucco, asked teams to take a photo on a street named for a flower. To streamline the contest this year, teams will be asked to bring back a sticker from some locations instead of taking photos, and clues are likely to be more specific.
Trucco provided one example: “Meadville appreciates shopping local. Bring back a receipt dated July 28, 29 or 30 from a business in Crawford County. If it is a receipt from one of our sponsors, add an additional 10 points.”
For a would-be Indiana Jones thinking of hitting the treasure-hunting trail, Trucco suggested that a team member who’s good at planning and logistics can be as valuable as one who’s comfortable with taking risks and working under pressure.
“Read all the directions before you leave the parking lot,” she advised in a tone that indicated more than one of last year’s teams learned the wisdom of this lesson the hard way. “Last year there was one clue involving an umbrella in the (MARC) skate park, but it was only going to be there until 9:30 a.m.”
The clue asked teams what color the umbrella was, so those that left before noticing that task further down the list were out of luck.
Having learned such lessons, Ordos hopes to be back “with a vengeance” for this year’s contest.
He urged potential competitors to remember that even if they don’t win they’re still helping a good cause and spending time with people they like. Like Trucco, he also said that participants should look before they leap into action — “be more strategic” in how they tackle the list of clues.
“I think our problem last year was that we were the rabbit,” Ordos said, “and I think the turtle might have ended up winning.”
