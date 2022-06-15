Pennsylvania 2022-23 hunting licenses now are on sale at the Crawford County Treasurer’s Office, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The cost of the licenses remain unchanged, according to Christine Krzysiak, county treasurer.
However, hunters are reminded of several important dates.
Crawford County landowner antlerless license applications are available at the office until July 8.
Senior Lifetime Hunters must go to the office and apply to receive their 2022-23 license in order to hunt. Senior Lifetime Hunters must have their 2022-23 license issued prior to sending in their antlerless deer application.
Antlerless deer applications are required to be mailed to the office. To be processed, the antlerless deer applications cannot be received by the office prior to July 11, Krzysiak said.
Resident antlerless deer applications only have the week of July 11 to be received before the non-resident antlerless deer applications are processed.
The cost for resident antlerless deer applications is $6.97. Applications submitted with any incorrect amount will be returned to the sender. The one-week schedule will not allow enough time for the office to send the application and fee back for correction, Krzysiak said.
