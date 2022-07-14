Crawford County hunters should send in their applications for antlerless deer licenses now if they have not already done so, according to Crawford County Treasurer Christine Krzysiak. The Treasurer’s Office will began processing licenses on Monday.
In other reminders for hunters, licenses for 2022-23 are on sale at the same price as last year.
Senior Lifetime Hunters must come in and apply to receive their 2022-23 license in order to hunt. This must be done prior to them sending in their antlerless deer application.
Antlerless deer applications must be mailed to the Treasurer’s Office.
Processing of antlerless deer applications from nonresidents will begin next week, so residents should get theirs in this week to take advantage of the delay for nonresidents.
The cost for resident antlerless deer applications is $6.97. “Please send in the correct amount,” a press release from the Treasurer’s Office stated. The single week before nonresident applications are processed does not allow enough time for the office to send the application and fee back for correction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.