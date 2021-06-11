WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — An informational seminar on trash collection will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the township building, 1150 Morgan Village Road. The event is aimed at West Mead residents who want to learn more about the options for trash collection in the township, according to Secretary-Treasurer Jill Dunlap.
The two-hour session will provide an overview of the township’s current system, in which residents contract with haulers of their choice if they want service. Other options will also be considered, including adoption of a mandatory township-wide service or a hybrid version of exclusive non-mandatory service options.
• More information: Call (814) 336-1271.