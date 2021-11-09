CAMBRIDGE TOWNSHIP — At least five area volunteer fire departments have been called out for a pre-dawn trailer fire in Cambridge Township.
Cambridge Springs, Edinboro, Venango, Saegertown and Blooming Valley volunteer fire departments have been called to 20698 Humes Hill Road for a trailer fire. Firemen were dispatched about 5:50 a.m. The home is located about 3 miles south of Cambridge Springs.
Reports from the first firefighters on the scene indicated a working fire on the front porch of the trailer.
No other information is available at this time.