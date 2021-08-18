WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Changes to traffic patterns around the Crawford County Fairgrounds go into effect today and will remain through Aug. 30
The changes made annually were approved unanimously by the West Mead Township supervisors at their meeting last week.
All of Hamilton Road will be made one-way from Friday to Aug. 26 with traffic traveling west from Leslie Road to Limber Road. The change eases the flow of traffic for gates 3, 4, 5 and 6.
In addition, temporary four-way stop signs with blinking lights attached will be installed at the intersection of Leslie and Dickson roads, near Gate 2 of the fairgrounds.