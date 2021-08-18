WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Changes to traffic patterns around the Crawford County Fairgrounds go into effect today and will remain through Aug. 30

​​The changes made annually were approved unanimously by the West Mead Township supervisors at their meeting last week.

All of Hamilton Road will be made one-way from Friday to Aug. 26 with traffic traveling west from Leslie Road to Limber Road. The change eases the flow of traffic for gates 3, 4, 5 and 6.

In addition, temporary four-way stop signs with blinking lights attached will be installed at the intersection of Leslie and Dickson roads, near Gate 2 of the fairgrounds. 

