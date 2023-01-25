COCHRANTON — Part of Mill Street in the borough becomes a one-way street starting next month.
On Feb. 1, Mill Street will be one-way southbound from Race Street and the Lions Park parking lot to Mill’s intersection with East Adams Street. The Mill Street-East Adams Street intersection is next to the Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department.
Cochranton Borough Council approved the changed in December 2022 due to traffic safety concerns near the fire department.
New signs marking the one-way area will be in place by Feb. 1, according to Susan Armburger, borough manager.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.