LINESVILLE — The annual Linesville Tractor Parade will return this year.
However, the date has been changed to the second Saturday in December, Dec. 11.
Linesville Borough Council voted Tuesday night to apply for the parade permit for the festive event.
Started several years ago by Mike and Paula Heaney, the parade has expanded from its original six tractors to become what is believed to the the largest tractor parade in the country. It includes all types and models of tractors decorated for the holiday season. Some tractors are small garden ones while others are huge commercial ones.
Other details about this year's event haven't been announced.
Council President Kevin McGrath said the community needs the parade as he joined other council members in the unanimous approval for the permit.