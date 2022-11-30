Registration for a holiday season toy-distribution event in Meadville ends Friday.

Crawford County Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education (ABATE) will hold its drive-thru Toyz 4 Kids in the Downtown Mall parking lot on Dec. 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Children 12 and under are eligible to receive a gift, but participants must be registered in advance by a parent or guardian. Registration is limited to 200 children.

The scaled-down version of the toy giveaway, subtitled “COVID Christmas 3” in ABATE’s promotional fliers, will not feature the dinner that had been part of pre-pandemic versions of the event.

To register: Call (814) 350-8580.

 

