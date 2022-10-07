The Toys for Tots program in Crawford County kicks off its 2022 toy collection campaign Saturday in Meadville.
This is the 26th year the program will provide toys at Christmas for needy children, according to Carrie Nageotte, who coordinates the Crawford County program for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.
This year also is the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program nationally, she said.
The campaign officially kicks off from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at McDonald’s, 1060 Park Ave.
Those who donate a new unwrapped toy or make a monetary donation will receive a small thank you gift as part of the kickoff, Nageotte said.
In Crawford County, Toys for Tots collects and distributes toys to needy families throughout the county who have children as old as age 16, provided the child still is in school.
In 2021, toys were distributed to more than 1,200 children across the county, according to Nageotte.
Toys for Tots uses Department of Public Welfare guidelines to determine if a family is eligible for service, and families must sign a declaration form.
Later this month and as well as in November, signups for the program will be held in Meadville, and in November in Titusville.
To sign up, parents or legal guardians are required to have photo identification and proof of address for themselves; and proof of each child’s age such as a birth certificate, insurance card or other document with the child’s birth date, Nageotte said.
Meadville signup dates are Oct. 17, 18 and 19, and Nov. 28, 29 and 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Vantage Healthcare Network’s headquarters building, 1305 S. Main St.
For residents in eastern Crawford County, signup is a one-day event Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Moose Family Center, 614 W. Central Ave., Titusville.
Meanwhile, donation boxes in area stores and other locations sites, where new unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots may be dropped off, will be in place by mid-October, Nageotte said. The boxes will be in place until around Dec. 16 to allow time to wrap and distribute the toys.
