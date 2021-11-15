TITUSVILLE — Sign-up for the 2021 Toys for Tots program for eastern Crawford County residents is Saturday in Titusville.
It will be an in-person registration from 9 a.m. to noon at the Moose Family Center, 614 W. Central Ave.
To register a child or children, the person must be the legal parent or guardian with physical custody.
The parent/guardian must have photo identification at registration; proof of current Crawford County address such as a driver's license or utility bill; and a current telephone number for contact.
For the child or children under age 16, a birth certificate or document with the child's birth on it must be presented.
For central and western Crawford County residents, another round of sign-ups will be in Meadville from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 29 and 30 and Dec. 1 at Vantage Healthcare Network’s headquarters, 1305 S. Main St. It will be a drive-thru application process with masks required for everyone with the same registration requirements as above.
• More information: Contact Carrie Nageotte, Crawford County program coordinator, at (814) 853-0465.