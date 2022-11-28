Crawford County Toys for Tots registration is today through Wednesday in Meadville.
The program collects and distributes toys to needy families who have children as old as age 16, provided the child still is in school.
Signups are those days from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Vantage Healthcare Network’s headquarters building, 1305 S. Main St.
Toys for Tots uses Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare guidelines to determine if a family is eligible for service, and families must sign a declaration form.
To sign up, parents or legal guardians are required to have photo identification and proof of address for themselves, and proof of each child’s age such as a birth certificate, insurance card or other document with the child’s birth date.
• More information: Call Carrie Nageotte, Crawford County coordinator of Toys for Tots, at (814) 853-0465.
