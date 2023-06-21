TROY TOWNSHIP — Nine fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at a Townville-area home on Monday as a blaze believed to have started in a garage spread to the home next to it, causing significant damage, according to a fire department official.
“It was a pretty big loss,” Justin Sullivan, assistant chief of Townville Volunteer Fire Department, said Tuesday. “I’m not sure what they’ll be able to save.”
By the time crews arrived at 35174 Center Road, the fire was spreading through the attic of the large two-story home, according to Sullivan. Heavy fire could be seen in both the garage and the home’s attic.
After crews were dispatched to the residence located about 2.5 miles southeast of Townville at approximately 5:33 p.m., the third alarm was sounded just seven minutes later, according to emergency radio traffic.
No one was injured in the incident, Sullivan said. The family living there was displaced.
The cause of the fire was not immediately evident, Sullivan said, and whether an investigation is mounted will be up to the owners’ insurance company.
Sullivan said responders were able to salvage some of the family’s personal belongings as they fought the fire. A vehicle located in the garage, however, was destroyed and two vehicles nearby were damaged as well.
Crews remained on the scene until about 9 p.m., according to Sullivan. When two Townville trucks first arrived, they were able to immediately begin fighting the fire with about 2,000 gallons of water they had on the trucks.
“We never ran out of water, which was good,” Sullivan added. Tankers ferried water from a pond nearby on Yocum Road.
Over the hours that followed, crew members took regular breaks for water themselves, according to Sullivan, as a preventative measure due to the warm weather conditions.
Crews from Chapmanville, Hydetown, Randolph, Centerville, Cherrytree, Cooperstown, West Mead 2 and Pleasantville also responded to the fire, according to Sullivan.
