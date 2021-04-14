Summit Township and Summerhill Township participate in a joint cleanup day May 8 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Summit Township Gravel Pit on Route 18, south of Harmonsburg.
This is open only to residents of the townships; verification of residence may be requested. You will be required to unload your own vehicle.
The following items will not be accepted: lumber, building materials, burn barrels, burnables, household trash, wet garbage and electronics (TVs, radios, computers, etc). Car and truck tires will be accepted for a fee of $4 each, but no large truck or tractor tires will be accepted.
• More information: Call Summerhill Township at (814) 587-2343 or 587-2262, or Summit Township at (814) 382-5058 or (814) 382-7140.
• Beaver Township cleanup day is May 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the township building at 3298 Parker Road, Springboro.
The township will not accept tires, burn barrels, electronics (TVs, radios, computers, etc), construction materials, wet garbage or household trash.
• More information: Call (814) 587-3555.
• Greenwood Township cleanup day is Sept. 11 from 8 a.m. to noon at the township building at 14743 F Road, Atlantic.
The township will not accept tires, batteries, electronics (TVs, radios, computers, etc), building/roofing materials, burn barrels, chemicals, paints, solvents, any liquids, hazardous waste, diapers, household or commercial garbage. Refrigerators/freezers will be accepted if the refrigerant has been removed.