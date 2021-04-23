HARMONSBURG — Summit Township supervisors unanimously have approved the transfer of a liquor license to be used within Conneaut Lake Park.
Todd Joseph, the new owner of the park, outlined his plans for use of the liquor license as well as some of his long-term plans at the park at a public hearing Thursday night before the supervisors.
CLP Beach Club LLC has entered into a purchase agreement with Brass Mule Saloon Partnership of Meadville to purchase the partnership's liquor license.
Pennsylvania's Liquor Code requires a public hearing be held by the new host municipality when a license is to be transferred from one municipality to another.
CLP Beach Club LLC recently was formed by Joseph of Keldon Holdings LLC. In March, Keldon Holdings LLC purchased the park for $1.2 million in cash from Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park in a U.S. Bankruptcy Court proceeding.
Under questioning by his attorney, John Swick, Joseph testified that plans call for the license be used to operate four outdoor Tiki bar-style locations on the park property.
The main location would be near the site of the previous Beach Club on the park's beach at Conneaut Lake. Other locations would be on the midway area near a concession stand that remains, another near the park's water park, and a third on the grounds of the park's Camperland campground.
All of the locations would be adjacent to food concessions as well.
The bars would be considered portable and could be moved within areas of the park grounds, depending on the event, Joseph said. Also, operations would fully comply with Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board regulations.
The bar locations would employ a total of 20 to 30 part-time employees initially during the summer season, Joseph said, adding that he did not envision alcohol being later than 11 p.m. the day of an event.
Keldon has been clearing dilapidated buildings, pavement and some trees from the midway area to make way for an amphitheater space that will overlook the lake.
Joseph said his plan is to convert the park into an events center. Entities would lease the park's grounds for such gatherings as festivals and concerts.
Different revenue streams — like the liquor license — are needed to make the park viable as an events center, he said.
Long term, Joseph said he wants to build a Beach Club building in the area where the previous club was located. The previous Beach Club was destroyed in a fire in August 2013.
The new Beach Club is in the design phase, but Joseph estimated it will take approximately two years to build including getting all the necessary state permits since it would be on the shore of Conneaut Lake.
Following the 35-minute hearing, supervisors voted 3-0 to approve the transfer of the restaurant liquor license from Brass Mule Saloon Partnership to CLP Beach Club LLC.
Terms of the liquor license purchase weren't disclosed at the public hearing. A Tribune check of the sales agreement following the hearing found the amount CLP Beach Club paid for the license was redacted from the document submitted to the township.
The transfer will be the second liquor license on the grounds of the park. The other liquor license, held by On The Lake Enterprises LLC, is a hotel liquor license for Hotel Conneaut which is located in Sadsbury Township. On The Lake Enterprises LLC is managed by Frank Flanegin, who operates the hotel under lease from the park.
Following the hearing, Joseph told the Tribune that he plans to open Conneaut Lake Park's water park, Kiddieland rides and some adult rides this year. Joseph, though, said he couldn't commit on firm opening date in part due to supply chain problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
