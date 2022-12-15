A town hall meeting to discuss emergency medical services in the city of Meadville will take place Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at 984 Water St., Meadville Medical Center’s downtown office building that formerly served as city hall and the Ainsworth Pet Nutrition LLC headquarters.
Meadville City Council is holding the forum in order to discuss possible responses to EMS challenges facing the city and region as a whole, City Manager Maryann Menanno said in a press release Wednesday. Eric Henry, owner of Meadville Area Ambulance Service (MAAS) and chairman of the Crawford County Board of Commissioners, and Meadville Central Fire Department officials will address council on the topic. The meeting is open to the public and will also offer an opportunity for input from city residents and taxpayers regarding EMS.
In October, Henry said he would be visiting the 24 municipalities where MAAS is a primary provider of emergency medical transportation services. At each stop, he has urged officials to implement a 0.5 mill property tax authorized by state law to support the EMS services.
“You’re required for the municipal code to assign a provider for fire and EMS, up to and including financial assistance,” he told West Mead Township supervisors in one of his stops.
Henry was back at West Mead Tuesday to see the supervisors approve a 2023 budget that did not include the tax he had requested but that did allot the equivalent of about 0.5 mills in revenue — $42,000 — to support his ambulance company. After the meeting he said that two municipalities have voted to provide the company financial support and agreements with about 12 to 15 others are being finalized.
Henry, whose company is located in the city of Meadville, has not appeared at any of Meadville City Council’s public meetings, but he said he has discussed the issue with Menanno and council members.
Last week, council gave preliminary approval to an $11.5 million 2023 budget that included a property tax increase of 2 mills. The tax levy does not include any revenue specifically dedicated to EMS funding, nor does the budget set aside any money for MAAS. Council will vote on final approval of the budget and tax levy on Wednesday.
Public input at the town hall will be allowed after council hears from Henry and fire department officials, according to Menanno. Comments are limited to EMS-related topics. Speakers are limited to five minutes. Those who wish to address council should add their names to the public comment sign-in sheet at the event. Participants will be permitted to enter at 5:30 p.m.
Members of the public also have the opportunity to address council in person at regular meetings held on first and third Wednesdays of each month at 6 p.m. All Council meetings are open to the public. Council also meets at noon on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month for a study session and subcommittee meeting, respectively.
• More information: Contact City Manager Maryann Menanno at (814) 724-6000 or visit cityofmeadville.org.
