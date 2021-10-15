The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for southeastern Crawford County, including Titusville and surrounding areas.
A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Guys Mills at 2:54 p.m., moving eastward at 25 mph. The storm is expected to reach Titusville around 3:30 p.m.
Other impacted locations include Hydetown, Townville and Blooming Valley.
In addition to the tornado, which can create flying debris, quarter-sized hail is also predicted. The debris will be dangerous to anyone caught without shelter, and may cause damage to mobile homes, roofs, windows, vehicles and trees.
The National Weather Service urges residents in the affected areas to take cover now, preferably in a basement or on the lowest floor of a building. People should avoid windows.
Anyone outdoors, in a mobile home or in a vehicle should move to the closest substantial shelter to seek cover.
The warning is in effect until 3:45 p.m.