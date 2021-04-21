Around 9 a.m. Thursday, emergency sirens will sound around Crawford County as part of a tornado warning exercise.
A tornado warning tone is a steady tone from an emergency siren for one minute followed by a one-minute pause. That is then followed by another steady tone for one minute.
Public safety agencies around the county are participating in the exercise. Area schools, day care, nursing homes and health care facilities are encouraged to test emergency plans.
The National Weather Service in Cleveland also will send out a test message over NOAA Weather Alert radios around 9.