At least one tornado touched down during the thunderstorm that hit Crawford County on Thursday.
The Cleveland office of the National Weather Service issued a report at 9:01 p.m. Thursday confirming the presence of a tornado during the storm. According to the report, the twister touched down at around 12:40 p.m., traveling 0.3 miles and with a maximum path width of 75 yards.
Brian Mitchell, a hydrometeorological technician with the NWS, said the service based its confirmation of a tornado by looking at the damage left by the weather phenomenon. By looking at the debris, weather officials are able to tell whether the damage was caused by only a strong breeze blowing in one direction, or the twirling gusts of a tornado.
The twister was rated as an EF0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, a measurement range used to determine the strength of tornados. EF0 is the weakest kind of tornado, with wind speeds of between 65 to 85 mph.
"It was on the weak scale, but you can still get a path of damage even with the weakest tornados," Mitchell said.
Said damage, according to the NWS report, included "numerous trees uprooted, two barns with roof blown off, a semi blown off State Highway 173, detached garage blown in a field and destroyed, chimney blown down on roof, and corn field flattened."
The tornado touched down along Fowler Road just northwest of State Highway 173, according to NWS, and traveled southeast along the roads. It lifted while moving along Sugar Lake Road.
While the NWS has only confirmed one tornado at current time, local emergency response officials have heard reports of a possible second tornado being involved in the storm. Scott Schell, Cochranton Volunteer Fire Chief, said it was "pretty evident" there were two lines of damage during the storm.
"It appears that there are two paths of the storm, one near Cotterman (Road), one near Bogardus (Road)," Schell said. Bogardus Road is in the vicinity of where the confirmed tornado touched down.
Cochranton — alongside Randolph Volunteer Fire Department, Pennsylvania State Police out of Meadville and Meadville Area Ambulance Service — responded to the tipped over semi during the storm at around 12:50 p.m. Schell said the driver incurred non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Meadville Medical Center while the truck was towed from the scene.
Cochranton also assisted with clean-up of debris after the tornado, along with several other agencies. Schell said one dairy cow had to be euthanized due to injuries incurred during the storm. No humans, however, were hurt.
Alan Clark, Crawford County's emergency management coordinator, said he also received reports of a possible second tornado. The county forwarded the information it received to the NWS, and is awaiting a report from them on whether a second twister did form or not.
With even a relatively weak twister causing so much damage, Clark believes the episode highlights the importance of paying attention to weather alerts.
"That's why it's important to be able to receive weather watches and warnings, and when those watches and warnings are received, people seek shelter," he said.
According to Clark, 1,612 customers of the Northwest Rural Electric Cooperative Association lost power during the storm. A call to the electrical company was not returned Friday.
Clark said any residents in need of assistance following the storm should contact the Crawford County Public Safety Office at (814) 724-8110. He also stressed the importance of property owners in the county having insurance in case of incidents such as this.
"I can't emphasize enough that people who own businesses and homes or rent to make sure they do have insurance and to make sure they know what their insurance will cover after a disaster," he said.
Mitchell said it does not appear that any weather patterns in the near future could lead to the formation of another tornado in Crawford County.
The NWS initially issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Crawford and Erie counties at around 10:21 a.m. on Thursday. It was later extended, and was upgraded to a tornado warning at 11:45 a.m. The warning was canceled at 12:12 p.m.
