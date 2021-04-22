A tornado drill is set for 9 a.m. today in Crawford County.
Public safety agencies in the county are participating in the exercise in conjunction with the National Weather Service.
The drill will include a tornado warning tone from emergency sirens. A tornado warning tone is a steady tone from an emergency siren for one minute followed by a one-minute pause. That is then followed by another steady tone for one minute.
The Crawford County Office of Public Safety is encouraging area schools, day care, nursing homes, health care facilities and businesses to test their emergency plans as well.
The National Weather Service in Cleveland also will send out a test message over NOAA Weather Alert radios around 9.