Two New York state-based grocery chains have completed their merger into one larger entity following regulatory review and approval by the Federal Trade Commission.
Tops Markets of Williamsville and Price Chopper/Market 32, of Schenectady had announced the planned merger in February in order to be more competitive and add value and services to customers across the Northeast.
Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will be managed locally by their respective leaders and continue to be referred to by their established brand names of Tops, Price Chopper and Market 32, but now are owned and overseen by a new parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc.
After divesting 12 stores in upstate New York as required by the Federal Trade Commission as part of the merger, the now combined company has nearly 300 stores operating under either Tops, Price Chopper or Market 32 names.
The stores are located in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, including a Tops store near the Downtown Mall in Meadville.
Scott Grimmett, the current president and chief executive officer of Price Chopper/Market 32, will lead the new parent company. He will also serve on its board of directors as will Frank Curci, former Tops Markets chairman and CEO.
Blaine Bringhurst will serve as president of the Price Chopper/Market 32 business and John Persons as the president of the Tops Markets business. Dave Langless, chief financial officer of Tops, will serve as the parent company’s CFO.
"We’re appreciative of the FTC’s diligence in reviewing this merger and grateful to have received all of the necessary approvals," Grimmett said in a statement. "Now, we can dedicate ourselves to bringing these two storied grocery chains together, leveraging best practices, developing new opportunities, and finding efficiencies that will help us continue to deliver distinctive shopping experiences."
Northeast Grocery, Inc. will be headquartered in Schenectady, as will Price Chopper/Market 32. Tops Markets will retain its main office in Williamsville.