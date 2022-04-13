Conneaut Lake TOPS 499
Date: April 9
Weekly winners:
Best loser: Joan Sommers
Runner-up: Sheila Schipani
KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Teri Brady
Best effort: Eloise Brooks
It was a "no gain" week; congratulations to all.
Officer: Heather Ordos
Monthly winners:
Best loser: Sommers
Runner-up: None
KOPS best loser: Ordos
Best effort: None
Officer: Brady
Discussion regarded the use of the building and the future of the chapter.
Menu draw: Sheila Schipani
50/50: Eloise Brooks
Marbles game: Brooks pulled a "no winner"
Weekly challenge: Drink 32 ounces of water a day.
Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Saturday at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 9 a.m. and meeting starts at 9:30.
• More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.