Editor’s note: A few weeks ago, the Tribune provided readers with what we believe are the most important Crawford County-area stories of the year. We then asked our readers to rank the stories from No. 1 (most important) to No. 12 (least important). Today, we present story Nos. 12 and 11.
No. 12 — Eatery evolutions
For Meadville-area lovers of varied dining options, it was in many respects the best of years and in other respects the worst of years — a year of significant gains, a year of crushing losses, a spring of frowns but a winter that offers signs pointing to smiles on the way.
April brought the news that, as a Tribune reporter put it at the time, “Local Frownie fans will have to flock to Franklin to find their fix for the sweet dessert.”
Kings Family Restaurants, known for their signature sad-faced brownies, closed its Meadville location at 16494 Conneaut Lake Road in Vernon Township.
The Meadville restaurant was the only one of eight western Pennsylvania Kings locations that didn’t sell, according to Jarrett Ritenour, senior vice president of operations for Kelly Operations Group.
“It struggled a bit,” Ritenour said of the financial reasons behind closing the Meadville location. “The pandemic was like a dagger.”
In July came the news that the much-loved former Chovy’s Italian Casual restaurant, which had closed during the pandemic shutdown in March 2020 and then for good two months later, would not be replaced by another eatery, as many had hoped.
Instead, Vernon Township supervisors in August approved a plan to demolish the restaurant and build a WetGo car wash on the site. Plans at the time called for construction in the fall with possible completion by spring, but no visible progress has yet been made. An auction of the building’s contents was held in early August.
By that time, construction on a new Starbucks, begun in mid-June, was proceeding just a quarter-mile to east in Piper Plaza, 18471 Smock Highway. The plaza owner then predicted lattes would be poured by October or November.
With work on the 2,400-square-foot coffee shop still ongoing in mid-November, Vernon Township Manager Rob Horvat said an updated timeline called for an opening in March.
Those looking to quench their drive-thru desires had better luck at Arby’s, 1151 Park Ave., which began serving roast beef sandwiches and jamocha shakes Dec. 19 with a newly constructed building and two-lane drive-thru after closing for demolition and reconstruction in August.
The new building, which features a smaller dining area, was resituated on the lot in order to improve drive-thru service and prevent backups onto Park Avenue, a construction official told Meadville’s Zoning Hearing Board.
The vintage cowboy hat neon sign that stood on the site for decades was refurbished and relocated on the site as part of the project after a July 2021 social media post by a manager at the restaurant drew more than 2,600 positive reactions and more than 1,500 comments,the overwhelming majority calling on Arby’s to preserve the sign.
No. 11 — EMS tax proposal
For someone who already runs an ambulance company and serves as chairman of the Crawford County Board of Commissioners, Eric Henry’s past few months have been even busier than usual.
In addition to his usual duties, Henry has attended meetings of many of the 24 municipalities for which Meadville Area Ambulance Service is a primary provider of emergency medical transportation services.
With each visit, Henry has made the same request, asking municipal officials to institute a new property tax of 0.5 mills dedicated to funding emergency medical services.
The majority of the funds raised by the tax would go to Henry’s company with some directed to other ambulance services that serve the municipalities. Without the tax or the equivalent amount of funding from another source, Henry has said, MAAS will decline to serve as the primary provider and will charge the municipalities themselves a per-call charge of $500 when it does respond to calls.
The increasingly desperate state of emergency medical services leave few other options, according to Henry.
At a West Mead Township meeting in October, Henry told supervisors that 2.5 years after the pandemic began, his company was responding to as many calls as they had prior to the pandemic but doing so with five fewer full-time employees. His “stressed out and tired employees, most of them who are over the age of 55,” are typical of EMS services everywhere, he added.
Facing rising fuel costs, unchanging reimbursement rates from Medicare and Medicaid and wage competition from a wide variety of low-skill positions, something has to change for EMS providers, according to Henry.
Henry’s case for municipal subsidies proved convincing in West Mead, where supervisors earlier this month voted 2-1 for a 2023 budget that included $42,000 — about the equivalent of 0.5 mills in property tax — for MAAS. After the meeting, Henry said similar agreements were being finalized with about 12 to 15 municipalities. He also told the township supervisors that he hopes the assistance will be a “one-year bandaid” as a more permanent solution is sought through the state legislature.
Henry’s tour of municipalities culminated in a town hall meeting with Meadville City Council last week.
