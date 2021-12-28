Editor’s note: A few weeks ago, the Tribune provided readers with what we believe are the most important Crawford County-area stories of the year. We then asked our readers to rank the stories from No. 1 (most important) to No. 12 (least important).
Today, we present story Nos. 9-8. Nos. 12-10 ran Monday. Up next are Nos. 7-6 on Wednesday, followed by 5-4 Thursday, 3-2 on Friday, and the top story Saturday.
No. 9: Mask debate in schools, businesses
Just as the COVID-19 pandemic in America carried on into its second year, so do did the debate about mask-wearing perpetuate itself in 2021.
Particularly of note is the masking debate within schools. While PENNCREST, Conneaut and Crawford Central school districts initially intended to allow students the choice of whether or not to wear a mask during the school year — though with a strong recommendation that unvaccinated students do so — their plans were upended when Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam announced in September a mask mandate for all schools in Pennsylvania to last until January.
The change in policy brought outrage from many parents, with school board meetings finding themselves flushed with public speakers expressing their dissatisfaction with the change and urging the school boards to oppose the mandate. PENNCREST School Board ultimately did so, joining in a lawsuit seeking to overturn the mandate.
Many twists and turns occurred along the way as the case made its way through court. State courts initially sided with those seeking to overturn the mandate, only for it to be appealed just as the schools districts were going to lift the mandate in its schools. The appeal invoked a stay on the previous decision, meaning the mandate remained in place.
Ultimately, however, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court struck down the mandate on Dec. 10, settling the matter, though only a little more than a month before the mandate was set to expire anyways on 17.
Schools were not the only place mask mandates and the battles over them have popped up. On a national level, President Joe Biden issued a mandate for employers with 100 or more workers — which is currently being fought over in courts — while the City of Meadville mandated masks in all city buildings in the summer after cases of COVID-19 in the county began to climb.
No. 8: Free admission at county fair
If the best things in life are free, then the Crawford County Fair may have been among the best parts of the past year.
It was in April of 2021 that the Crawford County Board of Commissioners and the Crawford County Fair Board agreed to waive the $5 fee for daily admission at the fair this year. The decision was made in part because of reductions in fair activities, such as having no rides or contracted entertainment at the grandstand, due to the ongoing pandemic.
"We heard people didn't want to pay $5 to pet a horse and buy some food," Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn said in April. "(With no admission) we're hoping they'll come a couple of nights."
In addition to free admission for regular attendees, food vendors also found themselves able to attend for free. The commissioners agreed to pay for the food vendor fees for businesses located in Crawford, Erie, Warren, Venango and Mercer counties.
The idea seems to have been a beneficial one to the fair. The fair board reported at its Dec. 9 meeting that the fair had a net loss of about $40,000 for the year. Comparatively, the fair lost around $64,000 in 2019.
Having a lower loss left some members of the board feeling positive.
"We're glad to be near break-even" for the year, President Dean Maynard told the Tribune.
As for next year, attendees will still have the chance to get in for free, but just not all the time. The Fair Board has approved a staggered gate admission fee, ranging from $0 at some times and up to $8 at other moments. For example, admission on Aug. 21 will be free all day, while for Aug. 22 through 26, free admission will only be available from 8 a.m. to noon, followed by $5 fee from noon to 4 p.m. and $8 from 4 to 9:30 p.m.