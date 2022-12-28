Editor’s note: A few weeks ago, the Tribune provided readers with what we believe are the most important Crawford County-area stories of the year. We then asked our readers to rank the stories from No. 1 (most important) to No. 12 (least important). Today, we present story Nos. 8 and 7.
No. 8 — Boitnott sentencing
A Meadville teenager was sentenced to 30 years to life after pleading guilty in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas for his role in a 2021 murder of another Meadville teen.
Kavan M. Boitnott, 17, was one of five city residents charged by Meadville Police Department for the shooting death of Nathaniel Harris at a Walnut Street apartment on July 3, 2021. Harris, 19, died from multiple gunshot wounds during a 3 a.m. armed robbery and burglary at his apartment at 376½ Walnut St., police said.
Boitnott, who was just 16 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty in county court Sept. 14 to second-degree homicide for shooting Harris.
President Judge John Spataro then immediately sentenced Boitnott to 30 years to life in prison after accepting the guilty plea.
Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo and Boitnott’s defense attorney, Crawford County Public Defender Wes Rowden, told the court they had reached a plea agreement with an agreed-upon sentence of 30 years to life for Boitnott’s role in the killing.
Boitnott’s four codefendants in the case, meanwhile, continue to await trial in county court in 2023 for their alleged roles in the case.
Qwamae D. Sherene, 19; Jayden I. Speed, 19; Martavious K. Stout, 18; and Timothy Bolden, 26, all of Meadville — remain held without bond on homicide and related charges for their alleged roles in Harris’ death. They all are awaiting trial in county court.
However, Stout’s attorney has filed a motion to have his client tried in county court as a juvenile and not as an adult.
At a Dec. 12 court hearing, Dennis Cole, Stout’s defense attorney, argued Stout was only 16 at the time of the alleged killing.
The motion to move Stout’s case to the county’s juvenile court system has postponed any trial for Stout until at least the March 2023 term of court.
Crawford County Court of Common Pleas President Judge John Spataro has ordered Stout undergo a court-approved expert psychological evaluation to determine if Stout may be rehabilitated through the juvenile court system rather than tried as an adult.
Spataro also ordered the trials of Speed and Bolden, which were set for the January 2023 trial term, moved to the March 2023 term of court.
— Keith Gushard
