Editor’s note: A few weeks ago, the Tribune provided readers with what we believe are the most important Crawford County-area stories of the year. We then asked our readers to rank the stories from No. 1 (most important) to No. 12 (least important).
Today, we present story Nos. 7-6. Nos. 12-10 ran Monday and Nos. 9-8 on Tuesday. Up next are Nos. 5-4 on Thursday, 3-2 on Friday and the top story Saturday.
No. 7: Woodcock Creek Lake mysteriously drains in early March
The lake was there, and then it was gone.
In its place was a 333-acre wasteland with a tiny stream trickling through it.
Like something out of the Twilight Zone or a 1980s David Copperfield TV special, Woodcock Creek Lake seemed to vanish overnight.
The draining process that lowered the lake’s surface approximately 21.5 feet took longer than that, but much of it went on out of sight. By March 9, however, the layer of ice that had shielded the draining lake from view was itself gone, leaving a clear view of decaying Christmas trees, lost bobbers and debris of all sorts.
It was clear what had happened. Why it had happened proved more elusive.
“I’ve been in the office 16 years,” Capt. Tom Edwards, northwest region manager for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, said at the time. “I’ve not heard of it happening before.”
The easy answer at first seemed to be that the inlet to the control tower well where lake depth was measured had been blocked by ice, but Park Ranger Joe Arnett said that the pipe inlet was under about 8 feet of water, making ice an unlikely culprit — particularly since ice had never before been a problem since completion of the dam in 1973.
Sedimentation could have been the problem, Arnett speculated, or maybe even a fish or turtle. Arnett said that a new procedure would be implemented this winter with an additional manual reading conducted monthly with a device lowered below any ice on the surface to take soundings.
Just as surprising as the sudden absence of water was the speedy return to normal. In the span of just a week, Woodcock was looking more like a lake than a creek. The aquatic life bounced back as well, according to Brian Ensign, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission biologist who oversees the Woodcock fishery. Most of the fish survived the drain and some even avoided abrupt relocation to the creek downstream from the dam that forms the lake.
As for the long term outlook of the fishery, Ensign and others were at Woodcock Creek Lake in October to stock the lake with about 675 pounds of forage fish and more than 500 muskie and walleye fingerlings.
Ensign didn’t offer a specific prediction regarding the timeline of Woodcock’s return to pre-drain levels of angler enjoyment, but he was more optimistic than anyone who saw the lake in mid-March would have thought possible.
“It’s tough to say,” Ensign said, “but it’s not going to take as long as people think.”
No. 6: Meadville elects its first woman, first person of color as mayor
Only 155 years after the city began electing mayors, Meadville elected the first woman — and the first Black person — to occupy the post.
In 1866, after burgesses had led the borough of Meadville for 43 years, William Reynolds became the first mayor of the city of Meadville. Every one of his 46 successors has had at least two things in common: They have all been white and they have all been men.
That pattern is about to change: In November, Jaime Kinder was elected mayor when she took 53 percent of the vote in a surprisingly close contest against the campaign of another woman, write-in candidate Marcy Kantz.
At 44, Kinder has seen numerous examples of women and people of color elected to more significant posts than one she recently won. The same thing “should have happened already” in Meadville, she said in a December interview with the Tribune, “but it’s a huge deal.”
“I’m honored and I’m happy that my nieces and my daughter and other people can see that there’s a woman and a person of color in office,” Kinder continued. “That should be the case across the board, from federal to local to state. We should be able to see people who look like us representing us. I’m excited to be that person.”
Kinder had a taste of her new role when Mayor LeRoy Stearns — the man she defeated in the Democratic primary last spring and who later campaigned for her opponent Kantz — invited her to join him on the Diamond Park gazebo just before a visit from Santa Claus for Light Up Night on Dec. 3.
Looking out at an audience of several hundred community members, Kinder saw reason for optimism.
“Just look around and see what Meadville is doing. Look how cool this place is,” she told the crowd. “Look at our town growing. Just looking around makes me excited to be able to serve.”
Two weeks later, at Evolution Printing Systems, her North Street garment printing business, there was no crowd eager for Santa’s arrival, but Kinder was still excited.
“I can’t wait to get things started and work toward the things I said are important — and that Meadville said are important,” she said.
The job, which officially starts Jan. 3 when Kinder will be sworn in during City Council's reorganization meeting, still didn’t feel quite real, but Kinder expected that to change soon.
“I don’t think anything hits until you’re actively doing it,” she said with a laugh. “I think it’ll take a second — once meetings are started and once I’m starting to get yelled at and things like that.”
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.