Editor’s note: A few weeks ago, the Tribune provided readers with what we believe are the most important Crawford County-area stories of the year. We then asked our readers to rank the stories from No. 1 (most important) to No. 12 (least important).
Today, we present story Nos. 5-4. Nos. 12-10 ran Monday, Nos. 9-8 on Tuesday and Nos. 7-6 on Wednesday. Up next are Nos. 3-2 on Friday and the top story Saturday.
No. 5: Major events return to county
If 2020 was a year of cancellations, 2021 was the year of resumptions.
Even with the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, rising vaccination rates, lessening health and safety restrictions and more confidence in dealing with the disease led to many annual events which were disrupted last year making their return this time around.
Perhaps most notably was the return of the Crawford County Fair. While not able to come back in its fullest capacity — missing rides and grandstand entertainment — the fair allowed members of the public to come in, enjoy some fair food, watch the animal competitions and browse exhibits to their hearts' content.
Here in Meadville, the return of many significant events were seen. August, for example, saw Thunder in the City come storming through the city. Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce's classic car and bike show returned as a one-day event.
The city's spookiest celebration made its comeback as the Meadville Halloween Parade was held in October following last year's hiatus. The theme for the parade this year was "Decades on Display," with participants encouraged to look back to yesteryear for their costume inspirations.
While the total number of participating organizations was slightly down — 95 total compared to 119 in 2019 — it was still an encouraging turnout, according to organizers.
There was also the return of several other events throughout the county. Cochranton Community Fair came back from its cancellation last year with volunteers rested and ready to go again. Spartansburg Community Fair and Jamestown Community Fair also saw a comeback.
There was also a near-cancellation. The Linesville Ice House Festival, traditionally held in February, was cancelled for the start of 2021, only for organizers to hold the event in December following a decision to permanently change the date for the celebration. This meant the festival was able to avoid skipping a year, as it was held in February of 2020 before the pandemic took hold in America.
No. 4: Denise Johnson picked as physician general
In the midst of a leadership shake-up following the departure of Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, Gov. Tom Wolf looked to a Crawford County resident to provide leadership as the state navigated the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was in March of 2021 that Wolf nominated Dr. Denise Johnson as Pennsylvania's next physician general. Johnson previously was Meadville Medical Center's chief medical officer, and taking the step up to a state-level position was something she was honored to take.
"I am very excited to be able to share my experiences related to rural medicine," Johnson told the Tribune following the nomination.
Things unfortunately have not gone entirely smoothly after that point, however. In May, Wolf withdrew seven various Cabinet-level nominations in response to threats by Senate Republicans to not confirm his picks to the Public Utility Commission. Johnson was among those nominations withdrawn, and has yet to be confirmed by the Senate, meaning she is still technically serving as Acting Physician General.
Nevertheless, she has remained active in health decisions across Pennsylvania. She was also appointed as the chair of the Patient Safety Authority board of directors in June.
Even with all the extra responsibility, Johnson hasn't forgotten Crawford County. She paid a visit during the Crawford County Fair this year, promoting vaccinations to attendees. She even stopped by to see her former colleagues at the Meadville Medical Center booth.
The physician general position was created by the Pennsylvania General Assembly in 1996. Among the role's duties include participation in decision-making on medical and public health-related policies and coordinating educational, information and other programs to promote wellness in the state.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.