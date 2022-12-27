Editor’s note: A few weeks ago, the Tribune provided readers with what we believe are the most important Crawford County-area stories of the year. We then asked our readers to rank the stories from No. 1 (most important) to No. 12 (least important). Today, we present story Nos. 10 and 9.
No. 10 — Building facade falls
One moment, Hovis Interiors presented much the same face to the world that it had for decades.
The next, hundreds of bricks littered the Chestnut Street sidewalk in front of the furniture store. A bare section of wall roughly half the width of the store and about 15 brick courses high was left above the third floor windows at the top of the facade.
No one was hurt when the bricks plummeted to the street below just after 5 p.m. Feb. 28.
“Luck was on our side,” Chief Pat Wiley of Meadville Central Fire Department said at the time.
The heavy debris — likely a literal ton of bricks — led to the closure of Chestnut Street between Park Avenue and Federal Court through March 4 as the damage was assessed and repair plans were made.
The sidewalk on the southern side of Chestnut Street near Hovis remained closed and fenced off through June. Behind the temporary chain link fencing, a particle board wall running the length of the store slanted down from the second-story windows to near the edge of the sidewalk, shielding the first-floor windows. An enormous blue tarp extended from the protective wall to the top of the facade.
More than two months after the bricks came down, Hovis owner Bill Grasinger was working to inform customers that despite damage to its exterior, the store specializing in home interiors remained open.
“We’re open,” a sign on the fence informed passersby. “Please use back door.”
Keeping a sense of humor about the situation was possible since no injuries had occurred and was helpful for Grasinger, he said in an interview with The Meadville Tribune in early May. Maybe he could capitalize on the incident in advertisements — “My prices,” he said, seated in a recliner inside the store, “are falling as fast as my bricks.”
By early July, metal siding and a new metal cornice had replaced not just the section that had fallen but all of the bricks above the second-floor windows. The siding was used due to concerns that the weight of replacement bricks would be too much for the building, according to Grasinger, who said the structure is more than 110 years old.
Wiley theorized that the failure occurred after water penetrated between the brick facade and the concrete structure behind it. Over time the freezing and thawing of such water could have loosened the bricks until finally they dropped to the sidewalk below.
The sudden facade failure had an impact beyond the Chestnut Street sidewalk — one that is still being felt today, according to Wiley. Other downtown buildings were checked for potential problems with siding following the Hovis incident and a number of minor issues were identified before they evolved into major issues.
“Some are still in need of some work,” Wiley said, explaining that several building owners were working with Penelec where power lines prevented access for brick maintenance. “It’s not a good way to bring light to buildings, but it’s gotten some of the owners to take a better look at their own buildings and do a little preventative maintenance before anything major happens.”
— Mike Crowley
No. 9 — Missing women in county
The cases of two Crawford County women reported missing over the summer remain separate open and active investigations as the year draws to a close, according to authorities.
Each case still is in need of credible tips from the public.
Candice Caffas, 35, a Union Township resident with special needs, is considered missing and endangered, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville.
Caffas has a genetic disorder, Prader Willi syndrome, which often results in multiple issues — including the person always being hungry as well as behavioral problems such as running away.
Caffas went missing from her parents’ home in the 9100 block of Mount Pleasant Road, about 4 miles south of Meadville, sometime between 10 p.m. July 15 and 3 a.m. July 16 by climbing out of a bathroom window.
Large-scale searches coordinated by state police were scaled down after July 23 after all potential leads were exhausted.
Caffas is described by police as 4 feet, 9 inches tall and about 95 pounds with dirty-blond hair and green eyes.
She was last seen on July 16 on Route 285 at Conneaut Lake, police said, adding that she was last known to be wearing glasses, a purple T-shirt, orange shorts and blue sneakers.
Anyone with information on Caffas’ whereabouts should contact state police at Meadville at (814) 332-6911.
Debra Sue Daniel, 67, a resident of the city’s Holland Towers apartment complex, was reported to Meadville Police Department as missing by out-of-state relatives on Aug. 24.
The last known sighting of Daniel was around noon Aug. 15 when she was seen leaving Edinboro Manor, a nursing home at 419 Waterford St., Edinboro.
Family members told police that Daniel would walk much of the way to and from the nursing home and may have hitched a ride.
Daniel is described by police as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with green eyes and dirty-blond hair.
Anyone with information on Daniel’s whereabouts is asked to contact city police at (814) 724-6100.
— Keith Gushard
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.