Editor’s note: A few weeks ago, the Tribune provided readers with what we believe are the most important Crawford County-area stories of the year. We then asked our readers to rank the stories from No. 1 (most important) to No. 12 (least important). Today, we present story No 2.
No. 2 — Link out at Allegheny
Hilary Link, president of Allegheny College, resigned from her position, effective Sept. 20, after a little more than three years at the job.
Link, the 22nd president in the college’s history and its first female president, cited both personal and professional considerations for resigning.
She joined Allegheny College in July 2019, coming from Temple University Rome, where she had been dean since 2013. She was responsible for all aspects of Temple’s campus in Rome.
“It has been an honor to serve as Allegheny College’s first female president and to work with everyone across campus and beyond to highlight and elevate the college’s strengths as a supportive and creative community focused on nurturing and educating future generations of interdisciplinary thinkers,” Link said in a statement issued by Allegheny. “I will forever be grateful for the experience to work with so many wonderful people, and I will continue to root for Allegheny’s success.”
In the wake of Link’s resignation, the Allegheny College Board of Trustees named Ron Cole as acting president. Cole had just retired in June as provost and dean at Allegheny.
Cole has had decades-long ties to Allegheny as a student, faculty member and administrator at Allegheny.
A 1987 graduate of Allegheny with a bachelor’s degree in geology, Cole became a faculty member at Allegheny in 1994 after earning a doctorate in geology at the University of Rochester. In July 2015, Cole was named provost and dean — the chief academic officer — at Allegheny and held the posts until his retirement in June.
In naming Cole acting president of the college, the Allegheny College Board of Trustees cited Cole’s “strategic and insightful leadership.” College has been a panelist at national higher ed conferences on topics that include leading transformational change, crisis communication, global internships, community engaged learning and the value of the liberal arts.
Cole was the recipient of the Council of Independent Colleges Chief Academic Officer Award in 2021.
Allegheny College has not yet named a successor to Link.
