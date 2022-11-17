As every morning casts sunlight upon our souls, let us recall when we were young.
Fishing in Oil Creek for trout made summer days even more enjoyable. Whether a young boy actually caught a fish on one of those excursions was less important than simply having a good time.
And when those lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer were especially warm, there was nothing more enjoyable than an afternoon at the Dick Kraffert Pool. It was so exciting jumping off the high dive with music from the transistor radios blaring in the background.
An uphill walk to Kite Hill for a few innings of baseball made both spring and summer evenings a great time. Although a few guys who participated in these games sometimes struck out — not to mention any names or anything — everyone had a great time.
Watching war movies on TV inspired many a young man to prepare for his upcoming years in the military. Toy machine guns shattered the air, while plastic hand grenades were thrown with the power of a professional baseball pitcher.
As someone who has thrown a real live hand grenade, I can assure everyone it is much different than throwing a plastic one.
Junkyards were almost like playgrounds to young men of the great unwashed, as we would get inside of broken-down wrecks of cars and pretended to drive them. This was certainly one way of preparing for your driver’s test, to put it mildly.
Trains were a common form of transportation not long ago, and the sound of a train whistle touches my heart to this day. Later in life I rode trains while stationed in Europe, and it made me think of the midnight trains I would hear rumbling by as a kid in the Queen City.
I also remember people of all ages pointing to the sky when an airplane would be spotted high above us. While a shy young man, I often wondered what it would be like to fly in an airplane. Little did I know that later in life I would break my foot jumping out of one.
Among the pets I had while growing up was a box turtle named Joey. I loved Joey and considered him a family member along with two smaller turtles I called Thunder and Lightning. In those days neighborhood stores generally sold pet foods, while included cuisine for one’s turtle. As the years went by I also accumulated dogs and cats of all sizes and shapes. Not that I had purchased them for a pet store, they usually just followed me home from somewhere.
A hobby that many young men enjoyed in that era was putting together model ships and airplanes. It took both time and patience, but the results were often remarkable, if not awe-inspiring. World War I bi-planes were especially hard to produce, taking up hours of painstaking work for a kid who could have been outside taking in the fresh air and sunshine.
Another rather questionable hobby was that of mudball fights from sandboxes. Oh, well, if you have to get dirty you may as well enjoy it.
Those were the really good old days!
Tom Boyle is a native of Titusville. He spent four years in the military where he was station overseas and in the United States as a security specialist. He spent a year living in New Hampshire before returning to Titusville where he worked for The Titusville Herald for 28 years. He is now retired but is active in the community.
