Growing up in Titusville, it was common for me to take the long walk along Brook Street to Kite Hill. I often took my family’s German shepherd with me, and he enjoyed the stroll as much as I did.
My friends and I would cook hot dogs over an open fire on Kite Hill when the weather was warm, sometimes camping out there for the weekend.
Kite Hill was also a place where spontaneous softball games often took place, along with St. Walburga’s end-of-the-year school picnic.
I remember some type of a tower there, possibly some type of an old TV tower, which was no longer in use. It was falling apart and probably isn’t there anymore.
The old hill provided a person like myself with a great view of Titusville. Looking down, a great deal of the city could be seen.
Once when I was home on leave from the military, the first place I visited was Kite Hill.
When the sun rises each morning, I’m sure its light touches Kite Hill among the first places in the world, spreading its warmth across the Queen City.
Years after leaving Titusville to spend four years in the military, I ended up living in New Hampshire –– the Granite State.
New Hampshire is home to the White Mountains, and Mount Washington is its highest peak, reaching 6,288 feet above sea level.
On its top is an observatory from which the view is breathtaking.
I recently saw on the news that the wind chills on Mount Washington brought the air to a rather chilly minus 110 degrees. The people of New Hampshire are well used to cold weather, but this downward plunge of the thermometer may have made them put on an extra sweatshirt before they went outside.
Although Kite Hill wasn’t snow-capped, Mount Washington certainly is. On a motorcycle trip I took with a friend, the view brought back memories of a few days I spent in Switzerland. Switzerland is a small, but beautiful country and I’ll always remember a boat trip I took there around the city of Luzerne.
New Hampshire has some small cities I remember well. Franconia, Conway, North Conway, and the capitol, Concord, are all great places to visit. Manchester is the state’s largest city.
One of the best things about traveling is that it brings back thoughts of other places we have been. While any dog I owned when I was living in Titusville enjoyed spending an afternoon on Kite Hill, a friend of mine in New Hampshire used to take her dog out for an enjoyable long walk despite the cold weather.
Except perhaps when it’s minus 110 degrees.
Tom Boyle is a native of Titusville. He spent four years in the military where he was stationed overseas and in the United States as a security specialist. He spent a year living in New Hampshire before returning to Titusville where he worked for The Titusville Herald for 28 years. He is now retired but is active in the community.
