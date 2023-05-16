Voters heading to the polls from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for today’s primary election will cast ballots for statewide judicial candidates along with multiple Crawford County offices plus local municipal government offices and school board seats.
At the county level, at least two new people will be elected to the Crawford County Board of Commissioners as Francis Weiderspahn Jr., a Republican, and Christopher Soff, a Democrat, aren’t running for reelection.
Republican and Democratic voters will select two nominees in the primary with those four winners then to run in November. The top three vote-getters in the fall then will be named the commissioners.
For Republicans, they’ll choose two from Eric Henry of West Mead Township, a businessman and current chairman of the commissioners, who is running for reelection; Scott Schell of Cochranton, the current county coroner; Brenda Braden of Summerhill Township, a township secretary; Roger Schlosser of West Mead Township, a retired businessman; and Todd Siple of Woodcock Township, who is in the maintenance department of the county.
For Democrats, there’s only one commissioner candidate on the ballot, Christopher Seeley of Linesville, a county auditor.
There are races for some other countywide offices, but only on the Republican ballot.
For coroner, Republicans will choose from Eric Coston of East Mead Township, a physician assistant and current deputy coroner; Toni Longo of Summerhill Township, an office specialist and emergency medical technician; and Aimee C. Spitzer of Conneaut Lake, a licensed funeral director. There is no Democratic Party candidate on the primary ballot.
For prothonotary, Republicans will pick either Emmy Arnett of Greenwood Township, the incumbent who is seeking a fifth term, or Roan Hunter, a toolmaker from Meadville. There is no Democratic Party candidate on the ballot.
For auditor, voters of both the Democratic and Republican parties will select two nominees each who then will face off in November.
Darien Pfaff of Summit Township, a bank teller, is the only Democrat to file for auditor.
There are four Republicans seeking two auditor nominations — Kelsey Zimmerman of Randolph Township, who was court-appointed in 2022 to fill a vacancy on the board and is seeking a full four-year term; Stacey Holzer of Troy Township, a tax collector and bookkeeper; Renee Kiser of Saegertown, a fiscal assistant in the county treasurer’s office; and Josh Manuel of Townville, a dispatcher with the county’s 911 center.
There also are several uncontested countywide races in the Republican primary for district attorney, register and recorder, and sheriff. No Democratic candidate filed for that party’s nomination for district attorney, register and recorder, or sheriff.
Paula DiGiacomo of Meadville, the incumbent district attorney, is seeking election to a full four-year term. The former first assistant district attorney, she was appointed DA in January 2022, succeeding Francis Schultz, who was elected a county judge.
Beth M. Forbes of Union Township, the incumbent register and recorder, is seeking a second term.
David Powers of Hayfield Township, the incumbent sheriff, is seeking a second term for that office.
In Meadville, there are two seats up for election on Meadville City Council with only two Democrats and two Republicans seeking the two nominations from each party. On the Democratic ballot, Autumn Vogel, an incumbent and a cooperative development coordinator, and Larry McKnight, an incumbent and a truck/bus driver, are seeking second terms. On the Republican ballot, Marcy Kantz, a business owner who ran as a write-in for Meadville mayor in 2021, and Bill Lawrence, a business owner, are the only two candidates.
Races for school board seats in the PENNCREST and Crawford Central districts both are crowded with multiple candidates.
In PENNCREST, there are 10 candidates seeking one of five nominations of the Republican and Democratic parties for four-year terms. Each candidate has crossfiled for each party’s nomination.
The candidates are Allison Beers, Ryan Benek, Michael Chausee, Brian E. Custard, Tiffany Donor, Nerissa Galt, David McWright, Eli Skelton, Scott Stallings and Ryan Styborski. Chausse is an incumbent board member.
PENNCREST also has three candidates seeking one of two nominations for a two-year term. Each is an incumbent who has crossfiled as well. The candidates are Tim Brown, Luigi DeFrancesco and David Valesky.
In Crawford Central, there are 12 candidates who crossfiled for five seats for four-year terms: Dave Biggs, Michael Cain, Ed DeVore, Monica Hargenrater, Shana Hogsdon, Ron Irwin, Wallace Mason II, Kevin G. Merritt, Bryan J. Miller, Bonnie Murphy, Jeff Rose and Lisa Whitenack.
Three other candidates also are seeking a four-year term: Delwood J. Smith, who filed only for the Republican Party nomination, and Benjamin Bargar and Robert Conley, who only filed for Democratic nominations.
Merritt, Miller, Rose and Smith are incumbents.
There also are two candidates seeking for nomination to Crawford Central’s lone two-year term: Melissa Burnett, an incumbent, and Tammy Silvis. Both have crossfiled.
In Conneaut, board members are elected from one of three regions.
There are only two candidates seeking nomination to the two four-year terms in Region I — Tim McQuiston, an incumbent, has crossfiled for both the Democratic and Republican nominations, while David Schaef has only filed for a Republican nomination.
In Region 2, there are only two candidates for the lone four-year term — Travis Crytzer and Edward Williamson; both have crossfiled.
In Region 3, there are three candidates vying for two four-year nominations — G.W. Hall, an incumbent, and Steven E. Nadar have crossfiled, while Brooke Leuthold has only filed for a Republican nomination.
