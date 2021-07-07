The Meadville City Council meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. today has been canceled. Council will meet next at 6 p.m. July 21.
Council members agreed to the cancellation at their previous meeting June 16.
Council had planned to hear tonight from non-public safety department heads regarding the three-year capital plan under consideration. Instead, interim City Manager Gary Johnson invited members to email him with any questions they have. Council heard last month from the chiefs of the police and fire departments.
Council has previously discussed intentions to vote on the $6.9 million capital plan proposal at the July 21 meeting. If approved with no changes, the plan would involve $4.6 million in new borrowing.
Council continues to meet at the City Building, 894 Diamond Park, after returning there last month from its temporary pandemic meeting place in the former city hall at 984 Water St.