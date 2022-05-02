Today is the last day to register to vote or change current voter registration and be eligible to vote in the May 17 primary.
Registration may be done in person at the Office of Elections and Voter Services, Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A person also may register to vote online at vote.pa.gov.
The deadline for registered voters to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot is May 10 — either in person at the office or online at vote.pa.gov. However, a completed mail-in or absentee application must be returned to the county office by 5 p.m. that day.
Whether voting by mail-in ballot or absentee ballot, the completed ballot must at the office by 8 p.m. May 17.