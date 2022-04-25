Today is the last day bidders at the Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau’s May 6 judicial sale of properties may register as required by state law.
Pennsylvania’s Act 33 of 2021 now requires all bidders to be preregistered 10 days in advance of a county’s judicial sale of properties.
All bidders must be registered by 4:30 p.m. today at the bureau’s office within the Crawford County Treasurer’s Office at the courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville.
Full requirements and a list of sale properties are online at crawfordcountypa.net/treasurer.
• More information: Call (814) 333-7332