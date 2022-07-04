Sunny to partly cloudy. High 86F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 4, 2022 @ 7:08 am
Today is a Fish-for-Free Day in Pennsylvania.
Anyone may legally fish on commonwealth waterways with no fishing license required.
Trout/salmon and Lake Erie permits are also not required. All other fishing regulations still apply.
