Today is the last day to register to vote in the May 18 primary, while there is a little more time for registered voters to request a mail-in or absentee ballot.
Registering to vote, or changing party affiliation or address, may be done in person from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today at the Crawford County Election and Voter Services Office at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville.
Changes also may be made online until 11:59 p.m. today at votes.pa.com.
Absentee and mail-in ballot applications for the primary are available at the Election and Voter Services Office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. They also are available by visiting crawfordcountypa. net and clicking on “elections and voting” or searching for “voting.”
Applications for absentee and mail-in ballots must be received at the office by 5 p.m. May 11.